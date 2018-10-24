Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Targeted twice in loss
Hurst was unable to haul in either of his targets during Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Saints.
Through three active games, Hurst has been able to catch just one of his five targets for seven yards -- not exactly what Baltimore was hoping for out of its first-round pick. The Ravens' tight-end room is crowded and it appears as though fellow rookie Mark Andrews and veteran Nick Boyle have emerged as the primary contributors. Until that changes, Hurst shouldn't be on your radar -- even with a matchup against a so-so Panthers pass defense Sunday.
