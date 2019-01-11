Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Underwhelming rookie season
Hurst caught 13 of 23 targets for 163 yards and a touchdown as a rookie in 2018.
The first-rounder's season got off to a rocky start when he suffered a stress fracture during the preseason that required a screw to be inserted in his foot. Hurst eventually debuted in Week 5 against Cleveland. From there, he recorded multiple receptions in a game just four of 12 outings while being held without a catch on five separate occasions. Hurst's status as a first-round pick coupled with the possible departures of Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams should lead to the team getting him more involved in Year 2. However, Mark Andrews is on his way towards establishing himself as the team's top pass-catching tight end.
