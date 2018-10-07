Hurst (foot) is expected to make his NFL debut Sunday against Cleveland, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Ravens and Browns will kick off at 1:00 PM EDT.

Hurst, who was a limited practice participant all week, not only will make his debut but per a source will start against the Browns, who rank 20th in yards per game allowed to tight ends. The Ravens have used a trio of players at tight end, all of whom have combined for 31 catches, 342 yards and a touchdown through four games, so they have the luxury of bringing Hurst along at a measured pace.