Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Won't practice this week
Coach John Harbaugh said Hurst (foot) isn't expected to take part in practice this week.
When he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his foot on Aug. 24, Hurst was in line for a 3-4 week recovery, but he's already brushing up against the latter end of that timetable. The 2018 first-round pick is thus a better bet to make his pro debut Week 4 (or later) rather than Week 3. Look for the trio of Nick Boyle, Mark Andrews and Maxx Williams to continue holding down the fort at tight end for the Ravens.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...