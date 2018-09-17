Coach John Harbaugh said Hurst (foot) isn't expected to take part in practice this week.

When he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his foot on Aug. 24, Hurst was in line for a 3-4 week recovery, but he's already brushing up against the latter end of that timetable. The 2018 first-round pick is thus a better bet to make his pro debut Week 4 (or later) rather than Week 3. Look for the trio of Nick Boyle, Mark Andrews and Maxx Williams to continue holding down the fort at tight end for the Ravens.

