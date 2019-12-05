Play

Grasu was claimed off waivers by the Ravens on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Grasu was waived by the Titans on Tuesday but never appeared in a game this season over two stints with the team. The 28-year-old should provide interior depth on the offensive line in Baltimore.

