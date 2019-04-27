Ravens' Iman Marshall: Baltimore swoops in
The Ravens selected Marshall in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 127th overall.
Marshall is a high-pedigree player as a former five-star recruit coming out of high school. He was a four-year starter at USC, but he had no interceptions in his final two years in college. His speed isn't top-end for a corner at 4.53 in the 40-yard dash but he plays with strong coverage instincts. Baltimore is set at corner for 2019 with Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr, and Tavon Young, so Marshall will likely have to make his mark on special teams early in his career.
