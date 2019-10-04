Play

Marshall (toe) is a potential candidate to return from injured reserve, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Marshall was placed on injured reserve shortly after September's roster deadline with the toe injury and will be eligible to return after eight games. It's unclear where the rookie fourth-round pick is currently at in his recovery, but it's encouraging news that his season isn't necessarily over.

