The Ravens officially placed Marshall (undisclosed) on injured reserve Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

It remains unclear what injury Marshall is dealing with. He is now set to spend the rest of the season on the sidelines unless he and the team reach an injury settlement once his health allows it.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week