Head coach John Harbaugh said Marshall (toe) is a "possibility" to return from injured reserve, Daniel Oyefusi of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Marshall has spent the entirety of his rookie year thus far on injured reserve, but he returned to practice Oct. 28 and is a strong candidate to return from injured reserve. Even if Marshall does return from IR, Harbaugh said that rookie would be brought back to help out on special teams.

