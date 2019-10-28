Play

Marshall (toe) was designated to return from injured reserve and is practicing this week, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The rookie fourth-round pick will be eligible to return Week 11 assuming all goes well in his return to practice. Marshall would likely be limited to a depth role with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Brandon Carr already in every-down roles at cornerback.

