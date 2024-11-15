Likely (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Likely will return from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury. After being a limited participant Wednesday, he practiced without limitations Thursday and Friday. While Likely's healthy, he probably will continue to cede most of the targets among Ravens tight ends to Mark Andrews, which had usually been the case in the weeks leading up to Likely's injury.
