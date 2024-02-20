Likely finished his second season with 30 catches for 411 yards and five touchdowns on 40 targets. He added four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in two postseason games.

Though Likely's target count dropped from 60 to 40 despite Mark Andrews' lengthy absence, his counting stats and efficiency both ticked up significantly. He bumped his catch rate from 60 percent to 75 and his yards-per-target mark from 6.2 to 10.3 while topping his rookie totals for receiving yards and touchdowns. Those are impressive steps forward for the second-year tight end. Though Andrews is still a major factor in this passing game when healthy, Likely is overqualified to be a traditional No.2 tight end. Baltimore's receiving corps is still a work in progress beyond Zay Flowers, so it will be interesting to see how free agency and the draft transpire in Charm City. Likely has downfield ability and plenty of experience working from the slot (231 of 567 snaps in 2023) so his role should expand in his second year in the Todd Monken scheme.