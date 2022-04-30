The Ravens selected Likely in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 139th overall.

Earlier in the offseason, there was hope that Likely could emerge as the top tight end in the draft, but the Coastal Carolina product had problematic pre-draft testing that cast doubt over whether his otherwise standout pass-catching skills can translate to the NFL level. Likely was extremely productive in college, with his best campaign coming last year with 59 receptions for 912 yards and 12 touchdowns, but at 6-foot-5, 238 pounds with a 4.83-second pro day 40 he is both skinny and slow by NFL tight end standards. He'll compete with Josh Oliver and fellow 2022 fourth-round pick Charlie Kolar to be Baltimore's third tight end behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle.