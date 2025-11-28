Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Best game of season in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Likely brought in five of six targets for 95 yards in the Ravens' 32-14 loss to the Bengals on Thursday night. He also lost a fumble.
Likely led the Ravens in receptions and receiving yards while tying for the team lead in targets, and all three of his figures also qualified as season-high figures. Likely's usage hadn't eclipsed two receptions or 17 yards in any of his last three games, so the spike in his production Thursday was especially noteworthy. The fourth-year pro will aim to carry over the momentum into a Week 14 home matchup against the Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 7.
