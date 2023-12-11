Likely recorded five receptions on seven targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-31 win over the Rams.

Likely started his second game in the absence of Mark Andrews (ankle), and he delivered season-best marks in every statistic. The majority of his production came on a 54-yard touchdown reception late in the first quarter, on which he went in motion and was completely lost by the defense as he streaked wide-open down the sideline. While Odell Beckham and Zay Flowers will be prioritized in the offense, Likely should keep a consistent role for the rest of the regular season.