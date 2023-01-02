Likely caught three of five targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-13 loss to Pittsburgh.

Likely teamed up with fellow tight end Mark Andrews (9-100-0) to provide nearly all of the Ravens' receiving output Sunday (130 total passing yards). The rookie was the beneficiary of Tyler Huntley's lone passing touchdown, with the veteran taking care of the heavy lifting between the end zones. Likely hasn't topped 18 receiving yards in any of the four games Huntley has started, but he would receive a boost in projections if Lamar Jackson (knee) is able to return from injury to face the Bengals in Sunday's regular season finale.