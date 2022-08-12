Likely caught each of his four targets for 44 yards in Thursday's preseason win over Tennessee.

The rookie fourth-round pick was on the field for most of the first half with QB Tyler Huntley and the second-team offense, while fellow tight ends Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle were rested along with the other starters and fellow fourth-round pick Charlie Kolar was sidelined by sports hernia surgery. Likely was called for two holding penalties Thursday, but it isn't blocking he was drafted for, coming out of Coastal Carolina as an undersized tight end (235 pounds) who put up 912 yards and 12 TDs his senior season. He showed why the Ravens took him when he got his shots in the passing game, with one reception featuring a trio of successful jukes and another going for 22 yards in traffic. Last but not least, Likely made a tough catch on a low throw -- initially called incomplete before a review overturned it. As encouraging of an effort as it was, Likely is unlikely to find an opening for rookie-year fantasy value in any scenario where Mark Andrews stays healthy. For now, the rookie tight end is mostly of interest in deeper dynasty leagues.