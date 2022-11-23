Likely caught one of three targets for one yard in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Panthers.

Likely reverted to his backup tight end duties Sunday with Mark Andrews returning from a one game absence due to shoulder and knee injuries. The rookie played 22 of the Ravens' 69 offensive snaps while Andrews played 64 snaps. Barring another injury to Andrews, Likely seems unlikely to see enough usage to be a consistent fantasy asset. The 22-year-old can be left out of lineups when the Ravens visit the Jaguars in Week 12.