Likely secured his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bengals.

Likely operated as the Ravens' primary backup tight end Sunday with Mark Andrews making his 2023 debut. The 23-year-old took the field for just 25 of Baltimore's 75 offensive snaps and, as expected, was not an important part of the team's offensive game plan. With Andrews healthy, Likely should remain off the fantasy radar when the Ravens host the Colts in Week 3.