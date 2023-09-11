Likely caught his lone target for a four-yard gain in Sunday's win over the Texans in Week 1.

With Mark Andrews (quad) sidelined, Likely was expected to step into a larger role in the season opener. Likely logged 71 percent of the offensive snaps and yet he drew just one target. Likely was the lone Ravens tight end to play significant snaps as Charlie Kolar only played 13 snaps on offense. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson leaned on his receiving corps as Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham comprised the bulk of the target volume. Andrews' status for Week 2 is uncertain at this stage, so Likely could be in line for significant playing time once again. Still, Sunday's outing shows that Likely is not a lock for target volume even if he's playing a high snap count.