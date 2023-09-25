Likely had one reception for 20 yards on two targets in Sunday's loss to Indianapolis.

Likely continues to struggle to make an impact and there are concerning trends in regards to his role. While his two targets marked a season-high, Likely's snap count fell under 20 and has decreased each week since the season began. Likely also had a costly drop late in the game that could have extended a Baltimore drive. Baltimore's new offense has not been as inclined to use two-tight-end sets as it was in the past, and with Mark Andrews now healthy, the room for Likely to produce is shrinking. Baltimore travels to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 4.