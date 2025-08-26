The Ravens didn't place Likely (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday, keeping him eligible for the first four weeks of the season, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Likely hasn't practiced since late July and is considered uncertain for Week 1 after summer surgery, but he apparently has a shot to be ready at some point in September even if he's not cleared for the season opener at Buffalo. An absence could free up more targets and snaps for a slew of teammates, including TEs Mark Andrew and Charlie Kolar and No. 3 receiver DeAndre Hopkins.