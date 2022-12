Likely caught all four of his targets for 30 yards Sunday against the Broncos.

The rookie returned from a one-game absence Sunday and turned in one of his more efficient outings of the season. It marked the third time this season he caught every target. Likely seemed to have a solid rapport with Tyler Huntley after he came in for the injured Lamar Jackson (knee). Still, Mark Andrews, Demarcus Robinson and Devin Duvernay led the team in targets. Baltimore plays at Pittsburgh in Week 14.