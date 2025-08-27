Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Wednesday that he expects Likely (foot) "back in the early part of the season," Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

DeCosta specifically mentioned that Baltimore's decision not to place Likely on IR during roster cuts Tuesday is indicative of the team's expectations that he'll miss less than the requisite four games such a transaction would require. It remains to be seen, though, whether Likely has a chance to suit up Week 1 against Buffalo as he works his way back from surgery undergone late July to address a fracture in his left foot. Baltimore's pass-catchers across the board could see a slight uptick in targets if Likely misses any time, with the primary beneficiaries being starting tight end Mark Andrews and No. 3 man Charlie Kolar, as well as No. 3 wideout DeAndre Hopkins.