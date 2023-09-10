According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Mark Andrews (quadriceps) is expected to be sidelined for Sunday's season opener against the Texans, which would leave Likely as the No. 1 tight end.

It looks like the Ravens are going to err on the side of caution with Andrews in Week 1, but that has not officially been confirmed. That means Likely would likely see an increased workload as Baltimore's No. 1 tight end. He started two games during his rookie campaign when Andrews was sidelined and recorded 127 yards and one touchdown on nine receptions in the process.