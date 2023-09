With fellow tight end Mark Andrews (quadriceps) inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Texans, Likely is in line to serve as the Ravens' top tight end in Week 1.

Andrews will thus target a potential return next weekend, but in Baltimore's season opener, Likely has a chance to see enough snaps and targets to yield fantasy utility. In that context, the 2022 fourth-rounder profiles as a streaming option, as well as a lineup fill-in for those impacted by Andrews' absence.