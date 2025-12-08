Likely recorded four receptions on six targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Steelers.

Likely logged six targets for the second consecutive game, good enough for second on the team behind only Zay Flowers. While he turned in a modest yardage total, Likely caught a key four-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter -- his first score of the season. He also nearly had a second score with just under three minutes in the contest, though the play was overturned after originally being called a touchdown on the field. Likely has had some high-profile mistakes in the last two weeks, but he has also displayed rapport with Lamar Jackson and could be in position to close the season well.