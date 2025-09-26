Likely (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after being deemed a full practice participant Friday.

That Likely upgraded to full participation bodes well for his chances of making his regular-season debut this weekend, but coach John Harbaugh fell short of predicting that Friday, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, with the coach saying, "He looks good to me. We'll just have to see if it's the best thing for us on Sunday, and we haven't really decided that yet." If Likely is in uniform against Kansas City, he'd bolster a TE corps that also includes Mark Andrews (who logged a 6-91-2 line on six targets Week 3) and Charlie Kolar, a scenario that doesn't ensure high volume for Likely out of the gate.