Likely caught three of five targets for 38 yards in Saturday's 35-10 win over the Browns.

Likely finished third in targets for the Ravens on Saturday while tying his highest yardage total since Week 13. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the talented backup failed to hit pay dirt which ended his touchdown streak at two games. Likely finishes the regular season with new career bests in receptions (42), receiving yards (474) and touchdowns (six). The Ravens will now prepare for either the Chargers or the Steelers in the wild-card round of the playoffs.