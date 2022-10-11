Likely caught both of his targets for seven yards Sunday against the Bengals.

The rookie got back in the box score but the results still weren't overly impressive. Likely managed to reel in both targets but that totaled just seven yards. Since Likely's pseudo-breakout game against Miami in Week 2, Likely has three catches for 15 yards on four targets. It's also worth noting that Likely's 14 snaps Sunday marked a season-low. Baltimore heads to East Rutherford to face the Giants on Sunday.