Likely caught two passes for 30 yards on four targets Sunday against the Giants.

Likely's snap share was roughly the same as it was in Week 5 but he was more involved in the passing game as he drew four targets for the first time since Week 2. He converted those looks into 30 yards on two receptions and has yet to find the end zone this season. Likely has seen red zone targets in each of the last two weeks, however. The Ravens host the Browns in Week 7.