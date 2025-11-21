Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Has green light to face Gang Green
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Likely (calf) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Likely increased his practice participation level throughout the week, culminating in a full practice Friday. He has had a disappointing season in a contract year, recording only 12 catches for 118 yards in seven appearances.
