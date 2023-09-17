Likely is set to move into a reduced role Sunday against the Bengals with Mark Andrews (quadriceps) listed as questionable but on track to make his season debut, Glenn Erby of USA Today reports.

Barring any late setbacks with his injured quad leading up to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Andrews should start at tight end and see a typical workload after he closed the week as a full practice participant. While Andrews was sidelined for the Week 1 matchup with the Texans, Likely couldn't take advantage of the favorable matchup against a weak opponent, nor a big bump in playing time. Despite taking the field for 41 of the Ravens' offensive plays (71 percent share), Likely managed just a four-yard reception on his lone target.