Likely had one catch for eight yards on two targets Sunday against the Patriots.

Likely's snap count increased slightly on Sunday, going from 17 to 19, but it did not translate into a larger role in the passing game. He drew a season-low two targets and ended with just eight yards after going for four catches and 43 yards in Week 2. It appears Likely does have a stable role where he will play roughly one-third of the offensive snaps each week, but the target volume could be erratic as he gets acclimated to this offense as a rookie.