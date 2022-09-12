Likely was held without a catch on four targets Sunday against the Jets.

After shining in the preseason, Likely had a rough introduction to NFL regular season play Sunday. The fact that he drew four targets -- which tied for third on the team -- is a positive sign for him going forward, but being held without a catch means there's certainly room for improvement for the rookie. Likely was on the field for 24 of 51 snaps on offense and that percentage could tick up once he starts converting on his opportunities. Baltimore hosts Miami in Week 2.