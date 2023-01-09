Likely recorded eight receptions on 13 targets for 103 yards in Sunday's 27-16 loss to the Bengals.

Likely moved up the depth chart with Mark Andrews (coach's decision) sidelined for Week 18. He quickly emerged as Anthony Brown's favorite target, and he showed the ability to capitalize by racking up 7.9 yards per target. The highlights of his performance came on a pair of receptions of 28 and 22 yards, respectively. Andrews will almost certainly be back on the field for Baltimore's wild-card round matchup against the Bengals, though Likely has shown the ability to contribute as the second tight end in the offense.