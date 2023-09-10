Likely is expected to serve as the Ravens' No. 1 tight end Sunday against the Texans with Mark Andrews (quadricep) listed as questionable for the contest but considered unlikely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With the Ravens expected to err on the side of caution with Andrews for Week 1, Likely should be in store for an extended role on offense and becomes an intriguing streaming option for tight-end-needy fantasy squads. He started two games as a rookie last season when Andrews was sidelined and recorded nine catches for 127 yards and one touchdown between those contests.