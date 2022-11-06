Likely is expected to serve as Baltimore's top tight end in Monday's game against New Orleans with Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) listed as doubtful for the contest, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

While Andrews missed most of the Ravens' Week 8 win over the Buccaneers due to his pair of injuries, Likely stepped in to play two-thirds of the Ravens' offensive snaps, finishing with a 6-77-1 receiving line on seven targets. With Andrews now trending toward miss the entirety of Monday's game, Likely looks like a good bet to see his snap share climb even higher. Even the stellar receiving line may be replicable, as the Ravens are expected to not only be down Andrews, but also top wideout Rashod Bateman (foot), who is set to undergo season-ending surgery to address a Lisfranc injury. Beyond Likely, the Ravens' top pass-catching options are projected to be Devin Duvernay, James Proche, DeSean Jackson, Tylan Wallace and Kenyan Drake.