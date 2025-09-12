Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Increasing activity level
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Likely (foot) was in uniform and was doing a workout in front of members of the Ravens athletic training and medical staffs Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Zrebiec adds that Likely has "definitely upped his activity level," but at this stage it doesn't look like the tight end will be available Sunday against the Browns. In the event that he's officially ruled out later Friday, Likely would then presumably target a potential return to game action Sept. 22 against the Lions.
