Coach John Harbaugh said Likely rolled his left ankle at Tuesday's practice and may miss "a few weeks," Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Likely sustained the injury on a 1-on-1 rep with safety Sanoussi Kane, after which he couldn't put much weight on his left leg and needed a cart to leave the field. Ultimately, Likely will undergo an MRI on Wednesday, which will determine his prognosis. For as long as Likely as sidelined, Mark Andrews will handle his usual allotment of first-team work, while Charlie Kolar, Zaire Mitchell-Paden and Sam Pitz will be the candidates for TE reps beyond the long-time Raven.