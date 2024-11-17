Likely caught four of five targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Steelers.

The third-year tight end led the Ravens in receiving yards and tied Justice Hill for the team led in catches, as the Steelers' defense focused on shutting down the deep passing game. Likely had missed last week's win over the Bengals due to a minor hamstring strain, but he appears fully healthy and will look to make an impact again in Week 12 against the Chargers.