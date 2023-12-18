Likely caught five of six targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Jaguars.

Likely scored a 16-yard touchdown with 1:12 left in the first half before setting up a second-half Gus Edwards touchdown run with a 26-yard catch down to the 4-yard line. After opening the season on a 12-game touchdown drought, Likely has scored in each of Baltimore's last two games. He'll likely operate as Baltimore's top tight end for the rest of the regular season and possibly beyond while Mark Andrews (ankle) recovers. Likely has 14 catches on 19 targets for 193 yards and two touchdowns in three games since Andrews went down, and he'll look to keep rolling in Week 16 against the 49ers on Monday Night Football.