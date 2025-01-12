Likely had three receptions on four targets for 53 yards in Saturday's 28-14 playoff win over Pittsburgh.
Likely finished as Baltimore's leading receiver with just three receptions in a run-heavy game script Saturday. The talented backup failed to bring in either of Lamar Jackson's two touchdown passes, resulting in a modest fantasy line. Likely will continue playing second fiddle to veteran starter Mark Andrews (four touches for 32 yards vs. PIT) as the Ravens advance to the divisional round.
