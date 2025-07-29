Likely (foot/ankle) was carted off the field near the end of Tuesday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Per Giana Han of TheBaltimoreBanner.com, Likely was grabbing his left foot/ankle while punching the ground following a 1-on-1 rep with safety Sanoussi Kane. Likely then wasn't able to put much weight on his left leg as he made his way to team facilities. The severity of the injury won't be known until the fourth-year tight end undergoes testing.