Likely was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a groin injury, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Likely caught four of five targets for 43 yards in a 42-38 loss to the Dolphins this past Sunday, making the most of his 17 snaps after finishing without a catch on four targets Week 1. He didn't leave the Week 2 loss early, playing into the fourth quarter, and his ability to practice at all Wednesday suggests the groin injury isn't serious. Likely isn't getting enough playing time to trust in fantasy, but he does have an interesting role, functioning more like a No. 3 receiver than a No. 2 tight end.
More News
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Makes first receptions of career•
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Held without a catch in debut•
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Makes huge splash•
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Catches four passes in NFL debut•
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Making solid impression in camp•
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Baltimore selects in fourth round•