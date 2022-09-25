Likely (groin) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

After Likely was blanked on four targets in Week 1, he logged a 4/43/0 line on five targets last weekend against the Dolphins. However, as long as the 2022 fourth-rounder continues to work behind clear-cut top TE Mark Andrews, he may not always see steady volume, a context that makes Likely a speculative fantasy option.