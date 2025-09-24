Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Logs limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Likely (foot) was deemed a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice.
Per Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com, coach John Harbaugh said earlier Wednesday that he hopes to have Likely -- who has missed the Ravens' first three games -- back in uniform Sunday against the Chiefs. In such a scenario, Likely would bolster a TE corps that was led in Week 3 by Mark Andrews, who caught all six of his targets for 91 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-30 loss to the Lions on Monday night.
