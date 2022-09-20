Likely caught four of five targets for 43 yards Sunday against the Dolphins.

The rookie got in the box score in Week 2 after being held without a catch in the season opener. Likely had five targets on 17 snaps, which is a notable rate. The one target he did not catch was notable as it gave the Dolphins the ball late in the game and helped Miami complete its comeback. That said, Likely's usage and efficiency were encouraging overall on Sunday. Likely and the Ravens travel to New England to face the Patriots in Week 3.