Likely is turning in a strong start to training camp and is vying for a role in the offense, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Mark Andrews is the clear No.1 option at tight end, but fellow rookie Charlie Kolar's injury means there's one less hurdle for Likely to clear in order to have a role. Likely, a rookie from Coastal Carolina, has carried over his positive momentum from minicamp to begin training camp as he is showing reliable hands and a better-than-expected ability to separate from defenders. Per Zrebiec, Likely appears "close to certain" to have a role in Week 1 provided he continues to impress in practice and remains healthy.