Likely secured his only target for a nine-yard touchdown in the Ravens' 31-2 win over the Texans on Wednesday.
Likely found the end zone for the second time in four days on his late second-quarter scoring grab. The second-year tight end hasn't eclipsed 38 receiving yards in five straight contests, but he's capable of emerging in the Ravens' highly efficient and versatile offense in any given game.
